How two brothers oversaw a ‘forced prostitution empire that enslaved 500 South American women’ on the Costa del Sol

TWO Ecuadorian brothers are facing a staggering 256 years behind bars for allegedly running one of the largest human trafficking networks ever to operate on the Costa del Sol.

The siblings, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of orchestrating a prostitution empire that enslaved more than 500 women in horrific conditions across Malaga.

Prosecutors claim the pair, alongside one defendant’s partner and another woman, systematically lured vulnerable Latin American women to Spain with false promises of legitimate work before forcing them into sexual exploitation.

The network allegedly operated from at least 2021, targeting women from Colombia and other South American countries who were in desperate financial circumstances and supporting families back home.

Victims were typically recruited with bogus offers to work in beauty salons or similar establishments in Malaga, only discovering the brutal reality once they arrived in Spain.

The prosecution’s case, heard last week at Malaga Provincial Court, paints a picture of systematic abuse across four apartments in the Cruz de Humilladero, Huelin and Camino de Suarez areas.

Women were allegedly forced to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, under the control of so-called ‘mamis’ who supervised their every move through surveillance cameras.

The victims had no right to refuse clients, regardless of whether they were aggressive or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and were even forced to engage in unprotected sex that put their health at serious risk.

Adding to their ordeal, the women were allegedly made to endure drug-fuelled sex marathons, handing out drugs including cocaine and viagra to clients, which often left them needing medical treatment.

The trafficking operation kept victims trapped through a vicious cycle of debt that was constantly inflated through a system of fines.

Women were given just two hours of freedom per day, and faced financial penalties for returning even 10 minutes late or failing to keep their quarters spotless.

Those who tried to resist faced the prospect of being thrown onto the streets without documentation, money or support in a foreign country.

The investigation was launched by the National Police’s UCRIF unit in Malaga following three anonymous tip-offs to the force’s anti-trafficking hotline.

Each of the four main defendants faces 128 years in prison on charges including membership of a criminal organisation, nine counts of human trafficking, 11 prostitution-related offences and drug trafficking.

The additional ‘mamis’ who supervised the day-to-day operations initially faced around 60 years each, but this has been dramatically reduced to just two years without jail time after they admitted their involvement in the crimes.

The trial concluded on Friday, with the case now awaiting sentencing. If convicted, the four ringleaders would face a combined total of 512 years in prison.

The case represents one of the most serious human trafficking prosecutions ever brought before Spanish courts, highlighting the scale of sexual exploitation operating in plain sight on the Costa del Sol.

