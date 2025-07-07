7 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Jul, 2025 @ 09:45
··
1 min read

‘Intense’ thunderstorms and giant hail as DANA set to hit Spain’s tourist hotspots this week

by

HOLIDAY chaos looms for some of Spain’s favourite tourist hotspots as severe thunderstorms threaten to unleash giant hailstones and dangerous winds by the weekend.

A dangerous weather system known as DANA is barrelling towards the eastern Mediterranean coast, with  the Costa Blanca, Valencia region and Balearic Islands in the firing line.

Forecasters have pinpointed this coming Saturday as a day to stay indoors and avoid some of the most severe conditions to hit these holiday resorts in months.

The Valencia region, encompassing the Costa Blanca’s packed resorts from Benidorm to Torrevieja, faces a direct hit from storms packing torrential rain, large hail and gale-force winds. 

READ MORE: What role has the arrival of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs played in Spain’s housing crisis?

Some scenarios show that the DANA will enter mainland Spain by the end of the week. Meteored

The Balearic Islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza, are also squarely in the storm’s path.

Weather experts at Meteored are sounding the alarm over what they describe as potentially ‘highly organised’ storms that could bring very heavy rain, local flooding, giant hailstones and extremely strong winds. They haven’t even ruled out tornado formation.

“Saturday is expected to be the most complicated day of the week,” forecasters warned, with the eastern half of Spain – hosting millions of peak-summer holidaymakers – facing the greatest risk.

READ MORE: Beware Spain’s new traffic light radars – and the fines if they catch you running a red

The weather drama begins building on Friday when thunderstorms will intensify across Catalonia and the Valencian Community. 

However, it’s Saturday when the full fury of the DANA system will be unleashed, with early storm development expected across large areas of the eastern coast.

DANA systems, also known as cold drops, occur when cold air becomes cut off from normal weather patterns in the upper atmosphere. 

While the term doesn’t automatically spell disaster, these systems can produce extremely dangerous conditions with little warning.

READ MORE: Spain’s Airbnb crisis exposed: One in three homes in tourist hotspots now short-lets

The forecast shows the Balearic Islands could face scattered but intense showers, whilst the Valencia region and Costa Blanca brace for the main assault. Catalonia, Aragon and parts of Castile-La Mancha are also expected to experience severe weather.

Beyond the immediate coastal threat, the system will also pummel inland areas including the Cantabrian Mountains, eastern Castile and León, Navarre and La Rioja with intense storms and heavy rainfall.

By Sunday, the weather system should begin retreating as it becomes absorbed back into normal circulation patterns. 

However, thundery showers may linger in the Pyrenees, while temperatures will drop noticeably across northern Spain.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

How two brothers oversaw a ‘forced prostitution empire that enslaved 500 South American women’ on the Costa del Sol

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop