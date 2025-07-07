7 Jul, 2025
7 Jul, 2025 @ 10:30
Spain’s vital Costa del Sol – Ronda road is set to re-open sooner than expected – report

(Photo: Olive Press)

THE vital highway connecting Ronda to San Pedro del Alcantara will partially reopen next Monday July 14, according to SUR.

The strategic A-397 route has been closed since March 8 when Storm Jana triggered a massive landslide in Benahavís that blocked the carriageway and severely damaged a bridge. 

The partial reopening, some 15 days ahead of schedule, will allow alternating single-lane traffic whilst final repairs continue. 

Workers are currently completing the bridge deck concreting, with beams manufactured locally in the Ronda region. 

Remaining tasks include installing lateral barriers, road surfacing, drainage systems and signage.

The Junta’s Public Works Department, which owns the road, had initially planned a four-and-a-half-month timeline for partial reopening. 

However, Public Works Minister Rocío Díaz personally committed to accelerating the schedule given the route’s strategic importance.

Full normality with two-way traffic is expected by September.

The closure has caused mounting frustration among thousands of daily commuters who travel between the Serranía de Ronda and the Costa del Sol. Alternate routes have seen the journey take over two hours – a nightmare for residents who commute daily.

Emergency repair work, costing €4.5 million rather than the originally estimated €3.7 million, has been ongoing seven days a week with crews working round the clock. 

The additional costs arose from unexpected risks that required controlled blasting and specialist vertical access work on the extremely steep terrain.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

