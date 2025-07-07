Spain’s vital Costa del Sol – Ronda road is set to re-open sooner than expected – report

THE vital highway connecting Ronda to San Pedro del Alcantara will partially reopen next Monday July 14, according to SUR.

The strategic A-397 route has been closed since March 8 when Storm Jana triggered a massive landslide in Benahavís that blocked the carriageway and severely damaged a bridge.

The partial reopening, some 15 days ahead of schedule, will allow alternating single-lane traffic whilst final repairs continue.

Workers are currently completing the bridge deck concreting, with beams manufactured locally in the Ronda region.

Remaining tasks include installing lateral barriers, road surfacing, drainage systems and signage.

The Junta’s Public Works Department, which owns the road, had initially planned a four-and-a-half-month timeline for partial reopening.

However, Public Works Minister Rocío Díaz personally committed to accelerating the schedule given the route’s strategic importance.

Full normality with two-way traffic is expected by September.

The closure has caused mounting frustration among thousands of daily commuters who travel between the Serranía de Ronda and the Costa del Sol. Alternate routes have seen the journey take over two hours – a nightmare for residents who commute daily.

Emergency repair work, costing €4.5 million rather than the originally estimated €3.7 million, has been ongoing seven days a week with crews working round the clock.

The additional costs arose from unexpected risks that required controlled blasting and specialist vertical access work on the extremely steep terrain.

