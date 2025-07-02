Beware Spain’s new traffic light radars – and the fines if they catch you running a red

SPAIN is rolling out a sleek new traffic sign that spells trouble for anyone tempted to jump a red light.

The sign marks the presence of a sophisticated new photo-red radar system set to be rolled out at traffic lights across the country – and they’re already causing a stir.

This bold new pictogram, featuring a red light, a camera, and vehicles in its crosshairs, warns of cameras positioned 25 metres before traffic lights, snapping two shots: one as the driver approaches and another if they cross on red.

The system is already live in cities like Madrid, with 35 units, and Barcelona, boasting 42, according to recent reports.

This new sign features a red light, a camera, and vehicles in its crosshairs. DGT

Get caught, and you’re looking at a hefty €200 fine plus a hit of 4 points on your driving licence.

The technology, designed to clamp down on dangerous driving, uses high-definition cameras to ensure your number plate is crystal clear in both images.

Since these systems rolled out, the DGT says red-light violations have jumped 15% – proof they’re working, though not everyone’s convinced.

Social media is buzzing with complaints, with some drivers claiming the late addition of warning signs feels unfair, while others worry about ambulances getting stuck behind cautious motorists terrified of a ticket.

There’s also a whiff of controversy over the cost, with cynics on social media suggesting the ‘sparkling new’ signs might be lining someone’s pockets rather than just the roads.

Yet the DGT insists it’s about safety, targeting a real problem on Spain’s busy urban streets.

For expats and holidaymakers, it is a wake-up call.

Studies suggest nearly seven in ten European drivers didn’t even know retroactive signage like this could exist.

If you’re behind the wheel, keep an eye out for the S-991c sign – especially in cities – and keep in mind that the DGT (Spain’s traffic authority) is watching.

