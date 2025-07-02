Sunshine at home is causing Brits to cancel holidays to heatwave Spain

BRITS are sweating under the summer sun – not in Spain, but on the shores of their own isle, as the United Kingdom is hit with several heat waves in a row.

As a result, at least two-thirds of British tourists are reportedly reconsidering their holiday bookings, according to insurance company InsuranceGo.

They’re wanting to enjoy the unexpected British sunshine, as well as stay away from the intense heatwaves being seen across Spain.

Spain is seen as the hottest summer destination this year in Europe – not for its popularity, but for its high mercury. Forty percent of survey respondents believe Spain will be too hot for a summer holiday after the next five years.

It’s not all bad news, though. They don’t want to avoid Spain completely. InsuranceGo reported 36% of British tourists are just looking to change the date of their travel, visiting in the cooler autumn months instead of scorching summer.

One in four respondents (25%) are still planning a summer break but will be looking to cooler countries, with Iceland (22%), Canada (21%) and Sweden (18%) moving up the list of preferred destinations for a cooler summer holiday, along with Ireland (17%) and Finland (16%).

