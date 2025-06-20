20 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Jun, 2025 @ 15:45
··
1 min read

Heatwave ‘ends’ in parts of Spain from Sunday but some areas will notice little change

by
Heatwave 'ends' in parts of Spain from Sunday but some areas will notice little change

THE current heatwave bringing exceptionally high temperatures for June is set to end on Sunday in parts of Spain but a new one is expected from next Thursday.

Eastern areas of the country though are unlikely to notice much of a difference.

A front will bring changes late in the weekend in the north and east with a respite in high temperatures in those areas early next week, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

READ MORE:

That’s down to a low front from the Atlantic bringing storms which could be locally strong, accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind.

Though remaining hot on Sunday, there will be a slight fall in temperature.

Nevertheless, 38C will be exceeded again in the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, while values of over 35C are expected on Mallorca.

Aemet predicts instability and storms for large areas of inland Spain on Monday- especially in the north.

There won’t be much of a change in temperatures except for a fall in the south-west.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the instability will probably continue, with storms and showers along with a ‘clear’ drop in temperatures in the west and central areas, according to Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo.

But the heat will continue in the east and in the Balearic Islands, exceeding 36C in Mallorca and over 38C in the Ebro Valley.

Del Campo warned that a new thermal rise starting on Thursday will bring ‘very intense’ heat for most of Spain.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tennis legend Rafa Nadal is made a marquis by Spain's King Felipe
Previous Story

Tennis legend Rafa Nadal is made a marquis by Spain’s King Felipe

Latest from Lead

Go toTop