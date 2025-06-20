Heatwave ‘ends’ in parts of Spain from Sunday but some areas will notice little change

THE current heatwave bringing exceptionally high temperatures for June is set to end on Sunday in parts of Spain but a new one is expected from next Thursday.

Eastern areas of the country though are unlikely to notice much of a difference.

A front will bring changes late in the weekend in the north and east with a respite in high temperatures in those areas early next week, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

READ MORE:

That’s down to a low front from the Atlantic bringing storms which could be locally strong, accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind.

Though remaining hot on Sunday, there will be a slight fall in temperature.

Nevertheless, 38C will be exceeded again in the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, while values of over 35C are expected on Mallorca.

Aemet predicts instability and storms for large areas of inland Spain on Monday- especially in the north.

There won’t be much of a change in temperatures except for a fall in the south-west.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the instability will probably continue, with storms and showers along with a ‘clear’ drop in temperatures in the west and central areas, according to Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo.

But the heat will continue in the east and in the Balearic Islands, exceeding 36C in Mallorca and over 38C in the Ebro Valley.

Del Campo warned that a new thermal rise starting on Thursday will bring ‘very intense’ heat for most of Spain.