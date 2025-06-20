Tennis legend Rafa Nadal is made a marquis by Spain’s King Felipe

RETIRED tennis legend Rafa Nadal has been made a marquis by King Felipe in recognition to his contribution to Spain.

The announcement was made in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and is the first time that the current monarch has handed out nobility honours.

The Mallorcan star from Manacor won 22 Grand Slam titles and was among six people honoured to mark the King’s 10th anniversary on the throne.

NADAL AND MONARCH, 2022(Cordon Press image)

Others given titles included pop-rock singer Luz Casal and Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales.

“They are a source of pride for Spain and a permanent reference point for values that should inspire our society,” a palace statement said.

Nadal, 39, will become the Marquis of Llevant de Mallorca and his children will be able to inherit the title.

In reference to Nadal, the Royal Household said the title was awarded as a symbol of gratitude and admiration for a person who has dignified ‘the name of Spain inside and outside our borders, projecting values of self-improvement, respect and excellence’.

The ceremonial title brings no actual privilege or benefits with around 1,500 people honoured in a similar way in Spain.