Spain’s national heat alert website launches English language version aimed at expats and tourists

SPAIN’S online national heat alert system has launched an English language version after a suggestion by the British Embassy in Madrid.

The news comes as temperatures reach record June highs in parts of the country and a forecast of ‘above average’ values for the summer season.

The Embassy recently met with the Ministry of Health’s climate advisor and proposed an English version to reach even more people through expat media, community groups and travel advice channels.

HEAT ALERTS IN ENGLISH

The heat alert portal helps vulnerable people—including older adults, those with health conditions, and families with young children—stay informed and safe during heatwaves.

The service provides three-day forecasts of unusually high temperatures, tailored to each province.

The alert system provides on-demand information for each of the 182 zones into which the country has been divided, many of which are made up of municipalities in different provinces.

The British Embassy quotes an example that 30C might not trigger an alert in Sevilla, but it could in Oviedo since alerts are based on what’s considered extreme for each region.

There are four risk levels, based on the increasing danger to health from rising temperatures, and have designated colour codes.

At the bottom is level zero (no risk), going through to yellow, amber and red (maximum risk).

Ministerio de Sanidad – Áreas – Prevención Efectos Altas Temperaturas