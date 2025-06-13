Granada’s 1001 Musicas-CaixaBank Festival Returns with a Stellar Line-up, Headlined by Robert Plant

GRANADA is gearing up to host the fifth edition of the 1001 Musicas-CaixaBank festival.

And this year promises to be the most ambitious yet, with a fresh format that will see top national and international artists performing in some of the city’s most iconic venues.

The 2025 line-up boasts an impressive array of talent, including Michel Camilo & Tomatito, Travis, Robert Plant, Iván Ferreiro, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral, Morgan, The Cat Empire, Antonio Orozco, and Ana Belén. This diverse programme offers something for everyone, spanning genres from flamenco and Latin jazz to pop-rock, indie, and roots music.

Antonio Orozco Morgan The Cat Empire

New Venues, Bigger Ambitions

For its fifth anniversary, the festival is expanding its reach across Granada, utilising four emblematic spaces: the Palacio de Congresos (Congress Center), the Plaza de Toros (Bullring), the Teatro CajaGranada, and the legendary Industrial Copera club. These new venues offer increased capacity and greater diversity, reflecting the festival’s commitment to culture as a driving force for the future. The 2025 edition also strengthens the festival’s dedication to the ‘Granada European Capital of Culture 2031’ project, positioning music as a key element in international cultural projection and highlighting the importance of art.

A Summer of Sounds: Full Programme Details

From July 18th to September 26th, the festival will showcase a captivating mix of styles from its featured artists:

Michel Camilo & Tomatito (July 18th, Congress Center Granada): The Dominican pianist and the guitarist from Almería reunite to fuse flamenco and jazz with elegance and virtuosity.

Travis (July 24th, Congress Center Granada): The Scottish band, Britpop pioneers since the 90s, will bring their melodic anthems and unmistakable sound, full of nostalgia and energy, to Granada.

Robert Plant (July 26th, Congress Center Granada): The legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist will perform with his project Saving Grace, reinterpreting folk, blues, and spiritual music.

Iván Ferreiro (September 5 th , CajaGranada Theater): One of Spanish pop’s great lyricists and former frontman of Los Piratas continues to captivate audiences with his emotional and introspective songs.

Morgan (September 6th, CajaGranada Theater): The Madrid-based band, fronted by Nina de Juan, has become a major revelation in Spanish soul-rock, known for their powerful live performances.

Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral (September 11th, Congress Center Granada): Two unique voices from Iberian music unite for a concert promising sensitivity, genre fusion, and a truly special artistic connection.

The Cat Empire (September 19t, Industrial Copera club): A guaranteed party from this Australian band, renowned for their energetic live shows and infectious blend of ska, jazz, reggae, and Latin rhythms.

Antonio Orozco (September 20 th , Plaza de Toros de Granada – Granada Bullring): One of the most popular Spanish pop artists, with a career full of hits and a close connection with his audience.

Ana Belén (September 26th, Congress Center Granada): One of the grand dames of Spanish song closes the festival with a repertoire that blends her classics with new compositions.

Driving Culture and Economy

This ambitious project, organised by Proexa, is supported by CaixaBank, Granada City Council, Ideal, Mondo Sonoro, doctortrece comunicación, Royal Bliss, Cervezas Alhambra and Ticketmaster, with additional involvement from CREA SGR. Their collective aim is to make music accessible to everyone, utilising stages that breathe life into the city and project it internationally.

Pepe Rodríguez, the festival’s promoter and director of Proexa, highlighted that “This year, 1001 Musicas-CaixaBank goes a step further,” referring to its expansion across Granada to fill the city with life, music, and emotion. He added that “every stage adds to the experience, and every space counts because Granada, as a whole, can be a first-rate stage. This festival is no longer just a musical event; it’s a driving force that boosts the local economy, unites generations, and puts Granada on the international cultural map.”

Tickets for all concerts are now on sale via the official festival website: 1001musicas.es. For more information and full programme details, you can visit the website or the festival’s social media channels.

Come and enjoy Granada, immerse yourself in its culture, and experience some fantastic music at the new edition of the 1001 Musicas-CaixaBank festival 2025!

For more information and tickets visit https://1001musicas.es/en/