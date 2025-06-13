Experience the Grandeur of Corpus Christi and June’s Vibrant Festivities in Andalucia

ANDALUCIA comes alive in June for the celebrations of Corpus Christi and a host of other exciting festivals.

While the cities of Sevilla and Granada offer particularly spectacular and deeply rooted Corpus Christi experiences, towns throughout Andalucia have their own festivities. In fact, the region offers a diverse calendar of events throughout the month, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in its unique cultural tapestry.

Sevilla: A City Transformed by Faith and Fragrance

In Sevilla, Corpus Christi is more than just a feast; it’s one of the most significant days of the year, deeply embedded in the city’s identity. This major annual event, held 10 days after Pentecost Sunday, traces its origins back to the Middle Ages.

Instituted by Pope Urban IV in 1264 and later confirmed by Pope Clement V in 1311, the ‘Feast of the Body of God’ was established to counter Eucharistic heresies, with Pope Clement V further mandating a solemn procession to carry the Blessed Sacrament.

Corpus de Sevilla Plaza de San Francisco Foto Pepe Lucas

On this special day, Sevilla’s city centre undergoes a breathtaking transformation. Locals meticulously adorn their streets, balconies, and shop windows with elaborate decorations, creating a festive atmosphere.

Along the routes where the magnificent Monstrance will pass, altars are beautifully set up, and the air becomes fragrant with the scent of fresh rosemary branches scattered generously across the streets.

The Sevillian Corpus Christi kicks off with a solemn mass held in the city’s grand Cathedral on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Following the service, the grand procession begins its journey through the San Miguel door. A truly unique and enchanting part of this spectacle is the presence of the ‘Seises’.

This group of young boys, whose dancing tradition dates back to the 15th century, accompany the Monstrance, performing their ritualistic dances dressed in traditional red and wearing hats. Throughout the entire procession, the bells of the iconic Giralda tower chime with distinct peals, adding to the majestic ambiance.

The procession itself is a grand spectacle, comprised of various floats, monstrances, and a diverse array of religious institutions, brotherhoods, as well as civil and military representatives, all moving in solemn unity.

The celebration doesn’t end with the main procession. On the Sunday following the main Corpus Christi, Sevilla continues the festivities by hosting two smaller yet significant processions: the Corpus Chico de Triana and the Corpus de la Magdalena, offering further opportunities to experience this cherished tradition.

Granada: A Centuries-Old Fair and Whimsical Parade

Corpus Christi in Granada stands as one of Spain’s most ancient festivals, directly established by the Catholic Monarchs after their historic conquest of the city.

Here, the religious observance blossoms into a full-fledged Feria (fair) that captures the entire city’s imagination.

Kicking off the Saturday before Corpus Christi Thursday (June 19 this year) and concluding the following Saturday, the entire city seemingly relocates to a dedicated fairground on the outskirts. This vibrant hub boasts an array of ‘casetas (private marquees), each a lively gathering spot, alongside diverse attractions, creating the perfect place to eat, drink, dance, and enjoy a fantastic time amidst cheerful crowds.

The excitement builds on the eve of the main Corpus Christi day with the arrival of the whimsical parade of ‘La Tarasca’.

This unique spectacle, particularly popular with children and young people, features a female mannequin, stylishly dressed in the latest summer fashion, mounted atop a legendary dragon. She’s playfully escorted by an entourage of ‘gigantes y cabezudos, (giants and big-heads), adding a satirical and lighthearted touch to the festivities, serving as the perfect appetiser for the main event.

Thursday is the grand day in Granada, with the focus on its traditional and unique civic-religious procession.

Setting off from the Cathedral of Granada after a solemn morning mass, this grand procession includes a colorful retinue of horses, marching bands, and folkloric groups performing traditional songs and dances.

The entire route is a sensory delight, unfolding beneath temporary awnings that provide shade, and over a soft, fragrant carpet of fresh grass, rosemary, and other aromatic plants, enriching the experience for all participants and spectators.

Beyond the religious processions, don’t miss the chance to visit the ‘Carocas’ in Plaza Bib-Rambla. Here, you’ll find witty satirical drawings accompanied by five-line verses, cleverly poking fun at the year’s main events and offering a humorous reflection on current affairs.

Back at the fairground, the energy never wanes. Mornings feature captivating parades of horses and elaborate floats, while afternoons are dedicated to the thrilling fairground rides.

As night falls, the casetas come alive with a spirited and festive atmosphere, ensuring the celebration continues well into the late hours, blending ancient tradition with modern merriment.

Corpus Christi Across Andalucia: Beyond the Grand Capitals

Corpus Christi Cádiz Foto Javier Reina

While Sevilla and Granada are perhaps the most famous, Corpus Christi is celebrated with fervour throughout Andalucia, often featuring the distinctive flower carpets that are a hallmark of the festival.

Benalmádena Pueblo (Málaga Province): This charming white village on the Costa del Sol is renowned for its spectacular flower carpets that transform the streets around Plaza de España into a vibrant work of art. The intricate designs created from colored petals and greenery are a must-see.

Zahara de la Sierra (Cádiz Province): This picturesque white village, nestled in the Sierra de Grazalema, holds a particularly celebrated Corpus Christi, known for its deep-rooted traditions and impressive floral decorations.

Córdoba: While not as famous for its Corpus Christi as for its Patio Festival in May, Córdoba also holds significant celebrations with solemn processions.

Salteras (Sevilla Province): Uniquely, Salteras holds its Corpus Christi fair and festivities in August, a special ecclesiastical privilege due to its agricultural past. This provides a fascinating alternative for those visiting later in the summer.

Other Unforgettable June Events in Andalucia

Beyond the solemnity and vibrant joy of Corpus Christi, June in Andalusia bursts with a variety of other cultural and traditional events:

Granada International Music and Dance Festival: Kicking off mid-June and often running into July, this world-renowned festival transforms Granada into a stage for world-class performances. Imagine listening to a string quartet in the Generalife gardens or watching flamenco dancers under the stars at the Alhambra – a truly unforgettable cultural experience.

Noche de San Juan (Night of San Juan – June 23rd): As midsummer arrives, beaches across Andalusia come alive on the night of June 23rd for San Juan. Bonfires blaze, fireworks light up the sky, and music fills the air as locals and visitors alike gather to jump over flames, make wishes, and send old worries up in smoke. From Almería to Huelva, it’s a magical night where ancient rituals meet modern revelry.

Feria de San Bernabé (Marbella, Málaga): Usually held in the second week of June, this fair honors Marbella’s patron saint, St. Bernard. It includes traditional festivities, a Feria King and Queen contest, and an inauguration with fireworks.

Cherry Festival (Alfarnate, Málaga): Typically held on the third Saturday of June, this delightful festival celebrates the cherry-picking season in the charming hilltown of Alfarnate in the Axarquía region.

Whether you choose to immerse yourself in the solemn beauty and traditional processions of Corpus Christi, dance the night away at a local feria, or witness the fiery magic of San Juan, June in Andalucia promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Spanish culture and tradition.

More information can be found at andalucia.org.