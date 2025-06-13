Summer to be ‘warmer than normal’ in Spain after fifth-wettest spring since 1961

WEATHER experts are predicting that summer will be warmer than normal after the fifth-wettest spring since 1961- boosted by March’s heavy rain.

Spokesperson for Spain’s State Meteorological Agency(Aemet), Ruben del Campo said that there is a very high probability of almost 70% that temperatures will be above average for the next three months.

He also said there’s a high probability (between 50% and 70%) that this summer will be among the 20% hottest recorded in recent years.

As for rain, del Campo said there was no ‘clear trend’ in a season which is normally dry but with instances of storms.

More immediately in June, temperatures are likely to remain ‘very high’ for most the country next week.

Ruben del Campo said: “There will be a very, very warm episode for June, persistent and will affect large areas.”

“We will see if the temperatures produce an official heat wave and a possible record for the time of year but we are certainly going to have intense heat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Spain had the fifth-wettest spring since 1961 and the third wettest of the 21st century, only behind 2013 and 2018.

“We need to be careful as we must never lower our guard in Spain over the use of water,” warned del Campo.

Across Spain, 279 litres of rain per m2 fell during the season, which is equivalent to 151% of the normal average.

Spring was particularly wet in the Balearic and Canary Islands- with the rainiest this century in the Canaries.