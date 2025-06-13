Arms traffickers supplied AK-47s, shotguns and high-powered tactical rifles to narco gangs in Spain

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal organisation that supplied firearms to drug traffickers.

Eighteen people were arrested, six have been charged and several firearms seized in 16 raids across Murcia, where the organisation was based, and in Alicante and Cádiz.

The organisation had been diverting weapons sold legally to the illegal market via fraudsters who had falsely reported the ‘theft’ or ‘loss’ of their weapons, which included rifles, civilian versions of military assault rifles, and police shotguns.

Those weapons were used by the drug traffickers to protect their marijuana warehouses and plantations from takeovers by other drug organisations.

After the arrest of one of the fraudulent front men, investigations identified the criminal organisation that was financing the weapons.

Many of the members had already been arrested for drug and arms trafficking. One also had a police record for attempted murder with a firearm.

The Murica investigation revealed another drug and arms trafficking group working in the Granada province. Dozens of weapons, including military weapons were seized.

Alongside the weapons seizure, the Guardia Civil discovered and dismantled five illegal indoor marijuana plantations.

