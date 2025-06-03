‘We live in a world where crime knows no borders’: Costa del Sol town demands more police to combat mafia wars

THE mayor of Fuengirola has asked for more police units and assistance from the federal government, following a shooting in a bar on the promenade on Saturday night.

Two Scottish men were shot and killed in an apparent drugs-related attack.

In an emergency meeting with the Policia Nacional and Policia Local, the mayor asked for more resources and more police agents specialised in dealing with these types of crimes.

READ MORE: Malaga is creating over 10,000 jobs a month to become Spain’s fourth fastest growing province – Olive Press News Spain

“We want to improve the response to the growing phenomenon of gang fights related to drug trafficking on the Costa del Sol,” Ana Mula, mayor of Fuengirola said.

Ana Mula, Fuengirola’s mayor, in the pink jacket (Photo: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola)

“We live in a time and region where crime knows no borders,” she stated.

“This is why we need the involvement of the central government to be greater.”

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has recently urged the federal government to implement the necessary measures to tackle organised crime.

READ MORE: Firefighters in Andalucia warn of ‘one of the most dangerous seasons in decades’ – Olive Press News Spain

The mayor said that she already has some plans in place to reinforce the Policia Local of Fuengirola, and will be part of the operations that the police force go through every summer.