Gibraltar has ‘vital’ role in the UK’s new ‘warfighting’ defence review – despite concerns over lack of combat ships using its port

GIBRALTAR is set to host a lot more British nuclear submarines after the UK committed to building one every 18 months.

It is part of a sweeping new Strategic Defence Review in which the British military will transition to a state of ‘warfighting readiness’ in the face of renewed Russian militarism.

Gibraltar is identified as a ‘vital’ base at a strategic location guarding the gateway to the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The report highlights the importance of ‘maintaining the UK military presence in Gibraltar, including for maritime force protection operations, upholding the sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, as well as providing a base at a strategic location at the western entrance to the Mediterranean to provide critical support to UK – and allied – military objectives.’

British warship in the port of Gibraltar. Photo courtesy of Michael Sanchez.

According to British Forces Gibraltar (BFG), the Rock ‘acts as a service station for all types of Royal Navy vessels, as well as providing crucial maritime situational awareness for the Strait.’

It was also lauded as an ‘invaluable littoral, urban, and subterranean training environment for British military forces.’

A series of long-term investments will see up to 7,000 long-range weapons produced, a further £1.5 billion poured into munitions and another £1 billion dedicated to an integrated air and missile defence for the UK.

But most interestingly for Gibraltar, the UK attack submarine fleet get a dozen more vessels,

It means more nuclear-powered submarines in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, to the delight of the many vessel spotters that reside in and around the Strait.

The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS escorts the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt pass the Rock of Gibraltar

Luke Pollard, the UK Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “Our growing submarine fleet, enhanced missile defence, and thousands of new long-range weapons will ensure that the UK can deter, fight, and win.

“Gibraltar remains a vital forward base – our gateway between the Mediterranean and Atlantic – and a cornerstone of NATO’s southern flank.”

“The Royal Navy’s attack submarine fleet will expand alongside the construction of our four new Dreadnought-class nuclear-armed submarines.

“This builds on the £15 billion investment in the UK’s nuclear warhead programme, which secures the future of the UK’s nuclear deterrent for generations to come.”

Renowned Gibraltar military spotted Michael Sanchez welcomed the announcement as ‘very promising’ but questioned how important the military base really is to the Royal Navy.

The runway makes up an integral part of the British military base in Gibraltar.

“Time and again the base has been snubbed as witnessed by British Carrier Strike Group 21 and, more recently, CSG25 [which featured the Spanish frigate Mendez Nuñez] both swerving Gibraltar when passing through the Strait,” Sanchez said.

“Many visits have been cancelled due political interference and pressure from NATO ‘ally’ Spain.

“It’s exactly one year today since the last major surface Royal Navy warship visited us and used Gibraltar’s naval facilities, which was HMS Duncan.

“And that’s despite the succession of ministers and admirals that come here, proclaiming from the highest of heights how important and strategic the naval base is.

“It’s time for the admiralty to stop sitting on their hands and be honest about the future of the naval base.”