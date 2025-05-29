Spanish navy monitors flotilla of Russian ships passing through the Strait of Gibraltar 

THE Spanish Navy has been closely monitoring a flotilla of Russian naval vessels as they transited through the Strait of Gibraltar.

This operation is part of Spain’s ongoing Presence, Surveillance, and Deterrence missions aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and maritime security.

The offshore patrol vessel ‘Tagomago’, has been instrumental in this mission, conducting surveillance operations in the Strait and the Alboran Sea.

The increased presence of Russian warships and submarines in the area has raised concerns among NATO allies.

Russian vessels crossing the Strait are closely monitored by the Spanish Navy. (Photo: Spanish Defence)

According to reports, the number of Russian naval transits through the Strait has surged by 50% compared to the previous year.

These vessels are believed to be transporting military equipment from ports like Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg to Russia’s naval base in Tartus, Syria.

The ‘Tagomago’ is one of the ten ‘Anaga’-class patrol boats built in the 1980s, and it plays a vital role in maritime security operations.

During its deployment, the ‘Tagomago’ contributed to maritime domain awareness, enabling the detection and monitoring of naval activities in the region.

Spain, along with other NATO members, continues to monitor these movements to ensure compliance with international maritime laws and to maintain regional stability.

The strategic importance of the Strait of Gibraltar makes it a focal point for maritime security operations, especially with the current geopolitical instability.