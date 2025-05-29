Landlord, 82, regularly ‘sneaked into rental home to sniff female tenants’ underwear’ in Spain

AN 82-year-old man illegally and frequently went into a Formentera property to smell underwear belonging to the female tenants.

A Palma court agreed to a plea bargain deal to suspend a 15-month jail term for breaking and entering for two years.

He also has to make a €2,500 compensation payment to each of the three women.

READ MORE:

The Prosecutor’s Office initially wanted him jailed for two years on an illegal entry charge.

A private prosecution demanded over four years behind bars by adding an additional crime of harassment.

The apartment was in Cala Saona in Formentera’s Sant Francesc Xavier municipality.

The pervert was married to the property owner who rented out the apartment and he had keys to get in at any time.

The man appeared via a video link to the Palma court and admitted illegally entering the flat on multiple occasions in January 2024.

He waited for the occupants to go to work and then sought out underwear belonging to the tenants.

The victims became suspicious when they noticed clothing had been disturbed or moved.

The Guardia Civil said the women decided to install a security camera system to confirm what was going on.

The tenants reviewed the footage and discovered the culprit rummaging through the laundry basket and smelling items.