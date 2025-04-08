8 Apr, 2025
8 Apr, 2025 @ 17:15
Kinky burglar with penchant for women’s underwear is arrested in Alicante

by
A MAN broke into a neighbouring home twice to steal underwear belonging to the three young female occupants.

The thief has been arrested by police in Alcoy(Alicante province).

The three women lived in a rented apartment opposite the suspect’s property.

He used a ladder to access a window overlooking the courtyard of his home.

One of the affected residents went to the police to say that items had gone missing but without any obvious signs of a break-in.

She returned days later to report she had surprised a man who had exited one of her apartment windows.

On both occasions he targeted underwear as well as other garments.

The police identified and detained the burglar as well as recovering and returning the clothing to the women.

No further details have been disclosed about the man with a penchant for female underwear.

