British woman arrested for getting ex-husband to kidnap her former partner in Benidorm

A BRITISH woman has been arrested and jailed for allegedly getting two men- including her former husband- to rob and kidnap her ex-partner at their Benidorm area villa.

The motivation was money after their 14-year relationship ended and she returned to the United Kingdom in December.

She complained that her former partner- also British- was not giving her the financial support she needed.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, two people are already in prison following the failed kidnap at Callosa d’en Sarria on March 5.

They are a 64-year-old British man, who was married to her years earlier, and a Portuguese national, 56.

The woman appeared before a Villajoyosa court on Saturday and invoked her right to remain silent.

The judge determined she was a flight risk and could destroy evidence, which led to her being imprisoned.

The victim told the court that he did not have as much money as his assailants believed and believed he would have been killed.

He said his ex-partner contacted him at a gym to lure him back to the villa on the pretence that she needed a code number to unlock her mobile phone SIM card.

On arrival, he spotted two hooded men approaching him, but was able to run off and call for help.

The Guardia Civil arrived quickly to execute the arrests.

A search uncovered two air pistols, two tasers, and three self-defence sprays as well as balaclavas, gloves, masks, and a roll of duct tape which was going to be used to disable the victim.

They had also rented a van in France for their escape.

Guardia inquiries revealed that when the aggrieved woman returned to Britain, she resumed a relationship with her former husband, and a revenge kidnapping plan was hatched.

Her ex-hubby contacted a potential accomplice in Portugal and offered him €2,500 if he would join him in Spain to ‘scare somebody’.

All three in the plot used burner phones to communicate with each other.

Authorities were able to access some of the messages sent, including some from the woman, with others deleted..

The two arrested men had handwritten notes with password details, addresses, and even the names of various gyms.

A potential ‘own goal’ is that the woman sent a text from the UK to the victim stating that she was sorry for what happened- in reference to the attempted kidnapping.

That was despite the fact he did not tell her about the events of March 5.

It’s not known when the woman returned to Spain or where she was arrested.