British man caught red-handed during Benidorm area robbery as he was about to tie up home owner

A BRITISH man was caught red-handed while he and a colleague were robbing a Benidorm area home with the intention of tying up its owner.

The Brit, 64, and a 55-year-old Portuguese man were arrested by the Guardia Civil and ordered by a Villajoyosa court to be jailed ahead of their trial.

The home invaders have been charged with attempted robbery with violence and intimidation in an occupied property, as well as unlawful detention.

ROBBERS GEAR AND CASH

Guardia officers rushed to the home in Callosa d’en Sarria after a neighbour reported that two armed men were trying to break into the property.

The robbers were surprised by the quick Guardia response and tried to flee, but were detained.

The duo planned to restrain the owner with duct tape before fleeing with the stolen items.

A large rental van was discovered which they intended to use for their getaway.

A search of the area uncovered a compressed air pistol, two Tasers, and three defensive sprays that were all operational.

Also found were balaclavas, gloves, and masks to conceal their identity, as well as a roll of duct tape.