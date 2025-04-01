Fears of summer water rationing disappear in Spain as reservoir capacity rises by nearly 2% in a week

SPAIN’S water reserves rose by nearly 2% in the last week thanks to the March rains and are 26% higher than this time in 2024.

Fears of any water restrictions this summer for domestic consumers have vanished and more rain is forecast for later this week to top up supplies still further.

Farmers are also seeing limits on irrigation being reduced as the country is set to come out of a drought that has lasted for the last four years.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Ministry for Ecologicial Transition showed reservoir capacity at 72.9% compared to 71.2% a week ago.

The 40,857 cubic hectometres stored in the reservoirs is 20.4% higher than the average of the last 10 years.

All of the country’s basins are above the 50% capacity mark with the exception of the Segura in eastern Spain which stands at 27.5%- up by a 1% over the week and 7% higher than a year ago.

The highest reserves are in the north with the Basque Country (95.2%), Tinto, Odiel and Piedras (92.1%) and the Eastern Cantabrian (87.7%).

The ministry reports that Spain’s largest basins are above the 80% mark, namely the Duero, Tagus, and Ebro.

The lowest figures are for the Segura(27.5%), the Andalucian Mediterranean (52.8%), Guadalete-Barbate (54.3%) and Guadalquivir (59.6%).