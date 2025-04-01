Internet bill changes afoot? Spain’s largest mobile operator MasOrange eyeing €20bn stock market listing

SPAIN’S largest mobile phone operator MasOrange is preparing for a potential stock market debut that could affect phone and internet bills across the country.

The company, born from the marriage of France-owned Orange España and private equity-backed MásMóvil that went through in 2024, is currently valued at €20 billion.

Within its umbrella are a number of well-known brands including Yoigo, Jazztel, Lebara and Simyo.

Now, the private equity firms behind MasMovil – KKR, Cinven and Providence Equity Partners – are reportedly looking to sell up through a Spanish stock market listing as early as next year.

READ MORE: Spain’s pension changes from from today: What is partial, active and delayed retirement and how does it affect you?

MasOrange came about from an merger between MasMovil and Orange in 2024

In 2024, MasOrange reported revenues of €7.4 billion, a 1.5% increase from the previous year, and an earnings growth of 10.8% to €2.8 billion.

For customers across Spain’s costas and inland communities, this corporate manoeuvring could eventually lead to changes in service offerings and pricing strategies, though no immediate alterations are expected.

The telecom giant is also working on expanding its fibre optic network in partnership with Vodafone Spain, with plans to reach more than 12 million homes and businesses by next year – good news for expatriates in more remote areas who have struggled with reliable internet connections.

READ MORE: Getting close? The UK insists a deal with the Spain on Gibraltar must ‘respect the Rock’s sovereignty and the UK military base’

Industry analyst Kester Mann told the FT he believes the timing makes sense for investors ‘to cash in on MasOrange,’ suggesting the company’s performance has met expectations since the merger.

Orange would only confirm that shareholders have the option to trigger an IPO after April 2026 ‘if conditions were right.’