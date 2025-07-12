12 Jul, 2025
12 Jul, 2025 @ 15:59
1 min read

Red weather warning in Spain’s Catalunya: Emergency phone alert issued with DANA set to bring torrential rain

RESIDENTS in Catalunya have been sent an emergency alert on their mobile phones as the region braces for a torrential DANA to make landfall. 

The message, sent by the Catalan Civil Protection unit, was sent at 2.30pm local time and reads: “CECAT: Risk of flooding due to torrential rain until 9pm. Avoid travel and outdoor activity. Do not go near rivers, streams or floodplains, avoid low-lying areas and basements. If water enters you, go up to higher floors. In case of emergency, call 112.”

The alert sent to residents in Catalunya this afternoon.

State meteorological agency AEMET have issued a red weather warning for the region, meaning a severe risk to life.

Although initial warnings were orange and yellow, the forecast has deteriorated significantly, with Meteocat, Catalunya’s weather service, issuing a Level 5 and Level 6 warning – the highest level possible.

A map showing the weather warnings issued across Spain. Credit: AEMET

Localised rainfall could reach 40 litres per square metre as severe thunderstorms roll in.

A red weather alert has already been issued in Aragon.

Residents are fearful of a repeat of the devastating scenes seen last year in Valencia, where intense flooding caused the deaths of 232 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in Spanish history. 

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

