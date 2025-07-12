Red weather warning in Spain’s Catalunya: Emergency phone alert issued with DANA set to bring torrential rain

RESIDENTS in Catalunya have been sent an emergency alert on their mobile phones as the region braces for a torrential DANA to make landfall.

The message, sent by the Catalan Civil Protection unit, was sent at 2.30pm local time and reads: “CECAT: Risk of flooding due to torrential rain until 9pm. Avoid travel and outdoor activity. Do not go near rivers, streams or floodplains, avoid low-lying areas and basements. If water enters you, go up to higher floors. In case of emergency, call 112.”

The alert sent to residents in Catalunya this afternoon.

State meteorological agency AEMET have issued a red weather warning for the region, meaning a severe risk to life.

Although initial warnings were orange and yellow, the forecast has deteriorated significantly, with Meteocat, Catalunya’s weather service, issuing a Level 5 and Level 6 warning – the highest level possible.

A map showing the weather warnings issued across Spain. Credit: AEMET

Localised rainfall could reach 40 litres per square metre as severe thunderstorms roll in.

A red weather alert has already been issued in Aragon.

Muy pendientes de la situación en varias comunidades con avisos por fuertes lluvias y tormentas.



Efectivos de la @UMEgob están colaborando ya en municipios de la Ribera Alta del Ebro.



Sigan las indicaciones de protección civil y eviten desplazamientos. Mucha precaución. https://t.co/Ptof6oqvAX — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 12, 2025

Residents are fearful of a repeat of the devastating scenes seen last year in Valencia, where intense flooding caused the deaths of 232 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in Spanish history.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.