12 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Jul, 2025 @ 17:55
·
1 min read

President Trump to increase tariff on EU imports to 30% from August

by

PRESIDENT Trump has announced that the European Union will be hit with a 30% tariff on imports to the US from 1 August in a move likely to harm Spain’s economy.

In April, Trump announced an initial levy of 20% on goods from the US’ biggest trading partner – but that appears set to increase after a post on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.

In a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Trump said: “We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with the European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term-large, and persistent, trade deficits, engendered by your tariff, and non-tariff, policies and trade barriers.

“Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal.”

He added that the EU had ‘one of our largest trade deficits’ which represented ‘a major threat to our economy and, indeed, our national security’. 

Mexico will also be whacked with the higher tariff – and Trump warned that he wouldn’t be afraid to impose even higher import taxes if either side decides to retaliate with reciprocal levies. 

READ MORE: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez dismisses Trump’s tariff threat

The EU had hoped to agree a deal with the White House, but the deadline of 9 July passed without any formal agreement.

In response, von der Leyen said that the trading bloc would ‘continue working towards an agreement by Aug 1’.

“Few economies in the world match the European Union’s level of openness and adherence to fair trading practices,” she added.

“We will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.”

Click here to read more Politics News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Red weather warning in Spain’s Catalunya: Emergency phone alert issued with DANA set to bring torrential rain

Latest from Lead

Go toTop