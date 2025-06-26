26 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Jun, 2025 @ 13:45
··
1 min read

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez responds to Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs

by
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez responds to Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs
SANCHEZ, THE HAGUE, WEDNESDAY

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on Spanish goods because his government won’t spend 5% of the country’s GDP on defence.

Sanchez, speaking in Brussels on Thursday, said that Spain is a sovereign country and that trade policy and agreements including tariffs is down to the European Union.

At this week’s NATO summit in The Hague, Sanchez stated that his government will not spend more than 2.1% of its GDP on defence.

READ MORE:

Donald Trump slams Spain for not spending enough on defence- ahead of key NATO summit
TRUMP, TUESDAY

In response, Donald Trump threatened to negotiate a trade agreement with Spain and would make the country ‘pay double’.

When asked if he is worried by Trump’s threat, Sanchez quoted comments from Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, stating that he had responded to Trump already by reminding him that trade deals are negotiated by the European Union on behalf of all member states.

He also criticised the trade war provoked by Trump with ‘unfair and unilateral’ tariff measures.

Sanchez stated that in regards to Spain, they were ‘doubly unfair’ because the country has a trade deficit with the United States.

The Prime Minister also called on the EU to immediately suspend its association agreement with Israel, since it is ‘more than evident’ that is violating respect for human rights in Gaza.

He confirmed he will make the request to fellow EU leaders.

“What does not make any sense is that we have 18 packages of sanctions on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine and Europe, which is a double standard when the EU is not even capable of suspending an association agreement when Article Two of respect for human rights is being flagrantly violated,” he commented.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 255
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage – € 255,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop