2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage – € 255,000

This wonderful 75 square metre property is designed to offer you comfort and quality of life in an unbeatable location. It consists of two spacious and bright bedrooms, two modern bathrooms, and a separate kitchen with a practical utility room, ideal for daily use and storage. The spacious and cosy living room connects directly to a spectacular private terrace from which you can enjoy unbeatable sea views, creating the perfect space for relaxing or socialising outdoors. Located just 200 metres from the beach and 500 metres from the town centre, this property is surrounded by all the necessary… See full property details

Apartment

Dénia, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 255,000

Click here to read more Featured Property News from The Olive Press.