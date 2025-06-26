26 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage – € 255,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 255

This wonderful 75 square metre property is designed to offer you comfort and quality of life in an unbeatable location. It consists of two spacious and bright bedrooms, two modern bathrooms, and a separate kitchen with a practical utility room, ideal for daily use and storage. The spacious and cosy living room connects directly to a spectacular private terrace from which you can enjoy unbeatable sea views, creating the perfect space for relaxing or socialising outdoors. Located just 200 metres from the beach and 500 metres from the town centre, this property is surrounded by all the necessary… See full property details

Apartment

Dénia, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 255,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 255,000



Click here to read more Featured Property News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

REVEALED: The worst areas for public health services in Spain
Previous Story

REVEALED: The worst areas for public health services in Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop