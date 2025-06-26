Murdered Madrid baby was five-day-old girl, tests reveal

By Brandon Cheevers

NEW information about the remains of a murdered baby found in a Madrid landfill last year has revealed she was just five days old when her body was cut up and dumped into rubbish bags.

The body parts were discovered by shocked workers at the Loeches recycling plant on December 12 2024, but new forensic analysis has now determined her age at the time of death, as well as the origin of her parents.

The forensic investigation by the Guardia Civil has shown that the child was born alive, then dismembered, and that her parents are South American.

READ MORE:

Poilce, who have launched Operation Natal to investigate the case, have described the death of the girl as violent and criminal.

The bin bags in which the body was found have been shown to have come from rubbish containers in the Vallecas district, not far from the M-30 motorway.

Poilce are asking for help from the public as they search for clues to help them find the person or people involved in the murder of the baby.

They are particularly keen to identify the mother.

They are appealing to residents of Puente de Vallecas for information on a South American woman living in the area where the body was disposed who had been pregnant in the time leading up to the discovery of the crime.

The girl was born close to El Dia de la Constitucion, as Spain was preparing to celebrate the long holiday weekend starting on December 6.

Despite the relative safety of the Spanish capital, the Puente Vallecas district has a higher rate of crime than many other parts of the city, according to figures published by Madrid council.

Though problems do exist in the area, homes sold there can reach more than 400,000 Euros, while it also has a proud cultural history, with La Liga’s Rayo Vallecano football club playing its home games in the neighbourhood.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.