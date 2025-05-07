Madeleine McCann murder suspect Christian Brueckner faces new trial in Germany for assault charges

MADELEINE McCann murder suspect Christian Brueckner is to face a new trial in Germany this month.

The paedophile and rapist will also be accused of further crimes at a separate court in July, the Olive Press can reveal.

Brueckner, 48, is facing assault charges against a group of prison officers at two separate prisons.

He is accused of various offences, including physical attacks, aggressive behavior and verbal assaults.

The most recent attacks took place at Sehnde Prison, near Hannover, where he is currently serving a seven year sentence for the sadistic rape of a pensioner in Portugal.

Extraordinarily, the case will be heard at the nearby court of Lehrte, which has a small population of just 43,000.

The case has been prepared by prosecutors from the nearby town of Hildersheim, also in Lower Saxony.

The trial on May 15 next week will likely draw the world’s media, particularly as the sex offender is soon expected to be charged over the murder of Maddie, who vanished from her holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, in Portugal, in May 2007.

A Channel 4 documentary will today present much of the evidence that forms the German judiciary’s belief that he abducted and killed the toddler after abusing her.

Christian Brueckner during start of his previous trial in Germany (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

It includes photos of children’s swimsuits and toys found at a property he owns in Neuwegersleben, in Saxony.

Another trial against Brueckner will be held meanwhile in Oldenburg on July 15, it can be revealed.

This is over ‘further assault charges’ against prison officers from the nearby prison, where he was being held until two years ago.

It is a retrial and comes after Brueckner appealed an earlier trial, in which he was handed six weeks jail time for calling prison officers names.

This included ‘son of a bitch’ which has a strong meaning in the German language.

According to German judicial sources he will get ‘at least six months to a year’, for the trial next week.

And, if he loses his appeal, the Judge in Oldenburg is likely to add more jail time.

There are also a string of other ‘minor’ cases that are being lined up for the sex offender, after he was declared innocent over five other sex crimes in Portugal last year.

While prosecutors in Braunschweig are confident of an appeal in the case connected to three rapes and two child sex offenses on the Algarve between 2000 and 2017 they are still waiting for a retrial date.

They, alongside German cops, are desperate to keep him in prison past his scheduled September 18 release date over the filmed rape of American pensioner, Diana Menkes, 72, in Praia da Luz, in 2005.

“He is among the most dangerous sex offenders in Europe and German detectives will not let this sick bastard out of prison without a fight,” a legal source told the Mirror.

Olive Press Publisher Jon Clarke With German Prosecutor Wolters (COPYRIGHT Olive Press Spain)

Last night Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters confirmed the upcoming trial and that the appeal against the five Portuguese sex attacks and rapes was ‘ongoing’.

“It’s true there is another case against Christian B,” he revealed.

“However, it’s not pending here (in Braunschweig), but with the public prosecutor’s office in Hildesheim.

“Therefore I can’t tell you anything about it.”

He continued : “The appeal process is ongoing. It’s not clear when a decision will be made.”