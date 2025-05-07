7 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 May, 2025 @ 20:10
2 mins read

Madeleine McCann murder suspect Christian Brueckner faces new trial in Germany for assault charges

by
Christian Brueckner And Maddie
Christian Brueckner remains the leading suspect in the disappearance of Madeliene McCann

MADELEINE McCann murder suspect Christian Brueckner is to face a new trial in Germany this month.

The paedophile and rapist will also be accused of further crimes at a separate court in July, the Olive Press can reveal.

Brueckner, 48, is facing assault charges against a group of prison officers at two separate prisons.

He is accused of various offences, including physical attacks, aggressive behavior and verbal assaults.

The most recent attacks took place at Sehnde Prison, near Hannover, where he is currently serving a seven year sentence for the sadistic rape of a pensioner in Portugal.

READ MORE:

Extraordinarily, the case will be heard at the nearby court of Lehrte, which has a small population of just 43,000.

The case has been prepared by prosecutors from the nearby town of Hildersheim, also in Lower Saxony.

The trial on May 15 next week will likely draw the world’s media, particularly as the sex offender is soon expected to be charged over the murder of Maddie, who vanished from her holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, in Portugal, in May 2007.

A Channel 4 documentary will today present much of the evidence that forms the German judiciary’s belief that he abducted and killed the toddler after abusing her.

Christian Brueckner during start of his previous trial in Germany (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

It includes photos of children’s swimsuits and toys found at a property he owns in Neuwegersleben, in Saxony.

Another trial against Brueckner will be held meanwhile in Oldenburg on July 15, it can be revealed.

This is over ‘further assault charges’ against prison officers from the nearby prison, where he was being held until two years ago.

It is a retrial and comes after Brueckner appealed an earlier trial, in which he was handed six weeks jail time for calling prison officers names.

This included ‘son of a bitch’ which has a strong meaning in the German language.

According to German judicial sources he will get ‘at least six months to a year’, for the trial next week.

And, if he loses his appeal, the Judge in Oldenburg is likely to add more jail time.

There are also a string of other ‘minor’ cases that are being lined up for the sex offender, after he was declared innocent over five other sex crimes in Portugal last year.

While prosecutors in Braunschweig are confident of an appeal in the case connected to three rapes and two child sex offenses on the Algarve between 2000 and 2017 they are still waiting for a retrial date.

They, alongside German cops, are desperate to keep him in prison past his scheduled September 18 release date over the filmed rape of American pensioner, Diana Menkes, 72, in Praia da Luz, in 2005.

“He is among the most dangerous sex offenders in Europe and German detectives will not let this sick bastard out of prison without a fight,” a legal source told the Mirror.

Jon Clarke With German Prosecutor Wolters.
Olive Press Publisher Jon Clarke With German Prosecutor Wolters (COPYRIGHT Olive Press Spain)

Last night Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters confirmed the upcoming trial and that the appeal against the five Portuguese sex attacks and rapes was ‘ongoing’.

“It’s true there is another case against Christian B,” he revealed. 

“However, it’s not pending here (in Braunschweig), but with the public prosecutor’s office in Hildesheim.

“Therefore I can’t tell you anything about it.”

He continued : “The appeal process is ongoing. It’s not clear when a decision will be made.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Jon Clarke (Publisher & Editor)

Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press.

After studying Geography at Manchester University he fell in love with Spain during a two-year stint teaching English in Madrid.

On returning to London, he studied journalism and landed his first job at the weekly Informer newspaper in Teddington, covering hundreds of stories in areas including Hounslow, Richmond and Harrow.

This led on to work at the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Standard and even the Sun, before he landed his first full time job at the Daily Mail.

After a year on the Newsdesk he worked as a Showbiz correspondent covering mostly music, including the rise of the Spice Girls, the rivalry between Oasis and Blur and interviewed many famous musicians such as Joe Strummer and Ray Manzarak, as well as Peter Gabriel and Bjorn from Abba on his own private island.

After a year as the News Editor at the UK’s largest-selling magazine Now, he returned to work as an investigative journalist in Features at the Mail on Sunday.

As well as tracking down Jimi Hendrix’ sole living heir in Sweden, while there he also helped lead the initial investigation into Prince Andrew’s seedy links to Jeffrey Epstein during three trips to America.

He had dozens of exclusive stories, while his travel writing took him to Jamaica, Brazil and Belarus.

He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Contact jon@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pioneering therapy from Spain saves American family with rare terminal disease

Latest from Lead

Go toTop