Yamal, Rashford and Haaland: Which footy stars have flocked to Marbella this summer?

RENOWNED for its scorching sunshine, crystal-blue sea and golden sands, Marbella has long been a fan favourite for those seeking some R&R.

But with world-class sporting facilities to boot – whether pristine golf courses, immaculate football pitches or gyms kitted out with all the latest mod cons – it is no surprise that the resort has quickly become the go-to destination for elite athletes looking to recharge their batteries during the off-season.

And the summer of 2025 has been no different, with dozens of footy stars making the Costa del Sol their home after a long season – with some still grinding away at the controversial rebranded Club World Cup in the US.

Last year, Spanish heroes Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were mobbed by fans as they holidayed in Puerto Banus after their Euro 2024 final win against England.

READ MORE: Lamine Yamal visits Marbella: Fans swarm 17-year-old as he enjoys holiday with teammate Nico Williams following Spain’s Euro 2024 victory

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was spotted at Nao Pool Club in Nueva Andalucia. Credit: Instagram / fuengirolasequeja

But that experience doesn’t appear to have fazed Barcelona star Yamal, with the 17-year-old sensation recently spotted at a popular beach club by eagle-eyed punters.

Currently third-favourite with bookies for the prestigious Ballon d’or after a storming season which included his second La Liga title, the wonderkid – who finally turns 18 on Sunday – was papped relaxing at Nao Pool Club in Nueva Andalucia.

While Yamal was unwinding in the sun at a luxury club, England winger Marcus Rashford was making use of Marbella’s state-of-the-art sport facilities to get back in shape, with the Manchester United outcast pushing for a move away from Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour with boss Ruben Amorim and spent the second half of last season on loan with Aston Villa.

But in an attempt to entice clubs who may be searching for a new winger, the forward posted photos of himself sweating away in the Costa del Sol sunshine.

READ MORE: WATCH: Manchester United and Spurs hooligans clash in Spain ahead of Europa League final

Out-of-favour Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford posted pictures of himself getting sweaty in a Marbella gym. Credit: Instagram / marcusrashford

Rashford may well need to get acclimatised to the Spanish heat – La Liga winners Barcelona are the current 8/15 favourites to capture his signature.

Elsewhere, Arsenal teammates Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard were seen relaxing in Marbella over the weekend.

Norwegian maestro Odegaard is no stranger to Spain, having spent seven years with Real Madrid after signing for the giants aged just 16.

It is unknown whether the Gunners pair were in the area for the wedding of former disgraced teammate Thomas Partey.

READ MORE: IN PICS: How English side Arsenal stunned Spain’s Barcelona to win Women’s Champions League – with exclusive snaps taken by Gibraltar photographer

Arsenal teammates Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard were spotted making the most of the Costa del Sol sunshine. Credit: X / ArsenalN7

The 32-year-old Ghanaian was due to get married to British model Janine Mackson in Marbella over the weekend, just one day after the midfielder was charged with five counts of rape and a sexual assault against three women by the Crown Prosecution Service in the UK.

In lighter news, Manchester City’s star forward Erling Haaland was filmed by fans driving in Puerto Banus after the Norwegian returned from a disappointing Club World Cup campaign in the US.

Haaland is a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol, where he recently bought a mega €7million mansion on the famous ‘Golden Mile’ after putting pen-to-paper on a new ten-year deal with City which will net the star a whopping €300million over the next decade.

Haaland’s footy dad Alf Inge also owns a property in the area.

READ MORE: Hard-partying Manchester City striker Erling Haaland caught up in latest Operation Marbella police raid on famous beach club

Manchester City star Erling Haaland owns a €7m mansion in the Costa del Sol area and was recently papped driving in Puerto Banus. Credit: Instagram / stephensupercars

Many former footballers are attracted to the Costa del Sol after their playing careers have come to an end. The Marbella Clubhouse is often the place to spot the stars, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, David Bentley and Harry Winks regular visitors to the establishment.

Current RB Leipzig and former Liverpool player Bobby Clark was a recent visitor as he chilled out before pre-season in Germany.

Some clubs have even used Marbella as a base for pre-season, with the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Bolton Wanderers upping sticks for warm weather training camps.

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.