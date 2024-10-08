Outrage over ‘appalling’ Christian Brueckner verdict: Public leave court room ‘in disgust’ after Madeleine McCann suspect’s full acquittal – as prosecutors launch appeal

PROSECUTORS in Germany have branded the full acquittal of paedophile Christian Brueckner ‘appalling’.

The 47-year-old was cleared of all charges by a judge in Braunschweig on Tuesday morning.

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case was accused of three rapes and sexual abuse cases against two children.

Senior public prosecutor, Hans-Christian Wolters, told BILD: “We are appealing to the Federal Court of Justice. The court will then examine the verdict for legal errors.

“We hope that a decision will be made before Brueckner’s release from prison in September 2025. Then we would have the opportunity to consider applying for a new arrest warrant.”

He added: “In addition, we will also examine whether we can apply for an arrest warrant in the Maddie case. We have evidence that suggests that Christian Brueckner killed Maddie McCann.”

Christian Brueckner remains the leading suspect in the disappearance of Madeliene mccann

A member of public attending the court described it as a ‘massive shock’ when Judge Engermann announced her ruling on Tuesday morning.

He said: “Lots of people immediately stood up and started to file out the courtroom in disgust.

“There was a sense of disbelief after hearing all the awful things he’s fantasized over and probably done.”

In her summing up, the judge, failed to mention a series of fantasies they had confirmed Brueckner had written in his own handwriting describing some of the ‘most warped’ sexual behaviour ever witnessed.

The local continued: “There is a real sense that justice hasn’t been served and I feel like we’ve been punched in the stomach.

“In particular it was amazing that the judge didn’t even mention how dangerous he was.

“Yet she claimed that she believed witnesses like Helge Busching and a Manfred Seyferth were lying. She said they were criminals who couldn’t believe what they said.

Olive Press Publisher Jon Clarke With German Prosecutor Wolters in 2021 (COPYRIGHT Olive Press Spain)

“She added that they had taken money from the media and been manipulated and even incentivized by them.

“She even implied that Hazel was motivated by anger and can’t forget what happened to her. So Christian Brueckner seems a convenient target.

“She also said children cannot remember what happened 10 years ago and that they can be manipulated by parents and overhear discussions.”

It was a curious dismissal of the four Portuguese children who claimed to have seen Brueckner playing with himself with his trousers down sitting under the slide of a playground in Messines in 2017, just seven years ago.

He claimed he had been taking a wee during a late night festival although the parents checked and found no evidence of liquid anywhere.

An off duty police officer who helped arrest him told the Olive Press that he failed to properly explain his actions and she had to hold off a number of fathers from punching him.

She recalled how she then discovered there was a European arrest warrant out for a separate sex offence in Germany and he was later extradited.