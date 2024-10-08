Costa del Horror: Builder ‘decapitated his ex’ in a Marbella sand dune before ‘dumping mother-of-two’s body, head and hands into the sea’

A MAN accused of decapitating his ex-girlfriend just moments after having sex with her in a Marbella sand dune will finally appear in court.

The suspect, Leonel Herrera (pictured above right), will be in the dock on October 16, accused of murdering Natalia Mosquera (pictured left) on January 8, 2023.

Prosecutors are seeking 26 years in prison for the crime, which has horrified the Costa del Sol community.

Herrera, who worked in construction, previously confessed to the gruesome murder when Policia Nacional officers took him to the beach and he graphically recounted how he disposed of her body.

The alleged killer, who was 45 years old at the time, planned the murder ‘days in advance’, the court will hear.

Prosecutors will argue that he was motivated to kill Natalia, a mother-of-two, because she had reported him for abuse just one month prior.

In court documents seen by Spanish media, the Public Prosecutor’s Office claims Herrera tried to cover up his crime after launching a ‘surprise attack from behind’ which gave Natalia ‘no chance of defending herself.’

The court will be told how on the morning of January 8 last year, Herrera borrowed a windowless van from a co-worker.

At 12.30pm, he and his friend allegedly picked up Natalia from a ‘religious centre’ and headed to the Pinomar parking area in Marbella.

Herrera and Natalia are said to have left the vehicle before the friend of the accused drove to La Cañada, where he arrived at 1.11pm.

The Olive Press revealed last year how Herrera and his friend worked together in hotel construction and maintenance in the Marbella area.

As well as working for an apartment group in Cabopino, they also undertook jobs at Costa Marbella Star Light.

After being dropped off, Herrera then took Natalia to some secluded sand dunes near the Playa Real de Zaragoza beach, it is alleged.

Once there, they are alleged to have had sex. After the fact, prosecutors claim Herrera placed Natalia in a chokehold and strangled her to death.

According to the prosecution, eh then used an ‘extremely sharp box-cutter blade’ to cut off her head, which he then tossed into the sea.

He is then accused of slicing open her stomach and dragging her body to the shore and pushing it out to sea.

Herrera hoped the incision would cause water to rush into Natalia’s body and make it sink, it is alleged.

He also cut off her hands at the wrist and threw them into the sea, prosecutors claim.

In a bid to cover his tracks, he is said to have dumped the weapon on the beach near the Marbella Lighthouse, along with Natalia’s clothes.

Prosecutors are seeking 25 years and nine months in prison, while a separate private prosecution brought by Natalia’s family, are demanding 26 years.

They are also seeking €150,000 compensation for each of her two orphaned children.