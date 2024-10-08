Amber Heard visits popular restaurant in Spain’s Andalucia as she takes a break from Madrid life

ACTRESS Amber Heard surprised the team at Cordoba’s La Taberna de Almodovar by dropping in for lunch and posing for a photo with owner, Angel Sanchez.

Heard and her friends enjoyed a meal on Sunday with dishes based on seasonal vegetables, grilled sole and matured premium beef.

Heard, 38, who has lived in Madrid since June 2023, is best known for being in the Aquaman movies and her four-year relationship and brief marriage to Johnny Depp.

SANCHEZ & HEARD(Facebook image)

After their divorce in 2016, there was a notorious civil lawsuit for libel brought by Depp which he partially won in a US Court.

The actress also had a short relationship with tech billionaire, Elon Musk.

She has a three-year-old daughter through surrogacy.

Heard visited La Taberna de Almodovar dressed informally and spoke perfect Spanish.

The restaurant’s social media site said: “We have had the great honour of receiving the incredible actress and model Amber Heard in our home.”

“Thank you very much Amber for choosing us to enjoy the authentic gastronomy of Cordoba.”

“It has been a real pleasure to have you with us! We hope to see you again very soon,”

The restaurant has a menu which blends local and provincial cuisine, with an updated but nevertheless respected traditional dishes.