HOLLYWOOD star Amber Heard has moved to an anonymous, suburban street in a sleepy Madrid barrio.

Fresh from a series of hard fought court battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp she has bought a €1.7 million, 200 square metre villa on the outskirts of the city, it has been reported.

Heard’s luxury residence is located in El Viso, the wealthiest and most exclusive neighbourhood of the Spanish capital.

After selling her home in Yucca Valley, California for €1 million, Heard initially settled with her young daughter in Costitx, Mallorca. However, despite her attempt to go by a pseudonym, Heard’s presence in the small town caused quite a stir in the area, so she sought out some place where she could go unnoticed.

Surrounded by the crème de la crème of Madrid, Heard can adopt a more anonymous lifestyle in El Viso, where she is neighbours with Spanish stars Mar Flores and Xabi Alonso.

Heard recently gave an interview in fluent Spanish, revealing her intentions to stay in Spain.

A Daily Mail source and friend of Heard echoed Amber’s hopes of staying out of the Hollywood limelight.

“She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise,” the source said.

“I don’t think she’s in a hurry to go back to work or Hollywood, but she’ll be back when the time is right, for the right project.”