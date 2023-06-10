2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Mijas Golf with pool garage - € 249,000

Mijas Golf, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 249,000

FOR SALE OR PART EXCHANGE FOR A VILLA – STUNNING MODERN STYLE APARTMENT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS. An exceptional top floor corner apartment located frontline to Mijas Golf course on one of the best urbanizations. This spacious property has been renovated in a modern and minimalistic Scandinavian style giving you plenty of light and excellent views over the golf course, swimming pool and mountains. Entering the property you have a spacious lounge with a separate dining area and you have a working fireplace as well. Both bedrooms are on separate ends of the apartment giving you privacy and are…