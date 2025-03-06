Quironsalud’s 360-degree personalised care welcomes a new team of certified and experienced doctors on the Costa del Sol

HOSPITAL Quirónsalud Marbella is excited to announce the addition of new professionals to its Plastic, Aesthetic, and Reconstructive Surgery service.

Their goal is to provide patients with personalised care and the best solution for each case.

With this in mind, Dr Gonzalo Martínez Magide, Dr Carmen Alfonsea Carmona, and Dr Juan Luis Alfonsea Carmona join the hospital’s team to implement an individualised, comprehensive care model.

“One of the key differences in our approach is that we work as a team. This means that for every procedure, two surgeons are involved, which ensures a higher level of safety for the patient,” says Dr Martínez Magide.

Dr Gonzalo Martínez Magide, Dr Carmen Alfonsea Carmona, and Dr Juan Luis Alfonsea Carmona have joined the Quirónsalud Marbella team

He explains that this team structure sets them apart from other approaches, which can sometimes put the patient at risk.

“In our case, the patient won’t just get one opinion – they’ll receive guidance and support from two experienced professionals who are focused on helping them meet their goals and needs.”

Dr Alfonsea Carmona also points out: “One of the biggest challenges in our field is dealing with unqualified practitioners.”

It’s crucial to warn patients about the importance of checking a surgeon’s qualifications and experience by asking for their medical credentials and specialist certification to avoid unnecessary risks that could harm their health.”

The patients at the Plastic, Aesthetic, and Reconstructive Surgery service have a wide range of needs.

“On one hand, there are patients requiring reconstruction for specific areas, like after burns or complex surgeries related to trauma or tumours, such as breast cancer.

“On the other hand, the unit is known for its procedures aimed at enhancing parts of the body, like the breasts, face, or body contour” explains Dr. Carmen Alfonsea Carmona.

The consultations for this speciality are located in one of the most exclusive areas of Quirónsalud Marbella, in the newly built Singlehome building.

This area is designed for patient comfort, ensuring that the entire process happens in a hospital setting with top-notch specialists and personalised care.

Quirónsalud in Andalucia

Quirónsalud currently operates eight hospitals in Andalusia, located in Málaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cádiz), three in Seville, Córdoba, and Huelva, as well as 19 speciality and diagnostic centres and two outpatient surgical hospitals.

This makes it the leading private hospital network in the region.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is the leading healthcare group in Spain and, along with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also in Europe.

In addition to its operations in Spain, Quirónsalud also has a presence in Latin America.

Together, they employ more than 50,000 professionals across 180+ healthcare centres, including 59 hospitals with over 8,000 beds.

They offer state-of-the-art technology and a large team of highly specialised and internationally recognised professionals.

Some of their most well-known centres include the Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Centro Médico Teknon, Ruber Internacional, Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid, Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona, and Hospital Universitario Dexeus.

The group is also focused on education (with ten of its hospitals being university-affiliated) and medical research (including the FJD Health Research Institute, accredited by the Ministry of Science and Innovation).

Their healthcare services are organised into units and networks that help improve patient care by sharing expertise across different centres and applying research findings directly to clinical practice.

Quirónsalud is currently involved in numerous research projects throughout Spain, and many of its centres are pioneers in areas like oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynaecology, and neurology, among others.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200