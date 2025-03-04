4 Mar, 2025
4 Mar, 2025
1 min read

Marbella’s Puente Romano hotel could play host to the Davis Cup tennis tournament

PUENTE ROMANO TENNIS CLUB

SPAIN’S Davis Cup round of 16 tie against Denmark could be held at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella.

It is one of the venue options being considered by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation.

The tie will be played on September 13 and 14.

PUENTE ROMANO CENTRE COURT

Spain as hosts for the matches can choose the venue and the court surface, with clay the preferred option.

Another option being considered is the bullring in Logroño in the north of Spain, but work would have been done there to accommodate spectators.

There is not such a problem at the Manolo Santana centre court at Puente Romano with room to increase crowd capacity via portable bleachers.

The Marbella venue already has Davis Cup experience, hosting the tie against Romania in 2022, which saw the competition debut of Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich.

If it wins, Spain will get into the Davis Cup Final 8, which it hosted in recent years, but this time will be played in Bologna, Italy between November 17 and 23.

