Malaga reservoir levels surge following days of rainfall

MALAGA province’s reservoirs has seen a big boost in water capacity over 12 months, helped by the recent rain and autumn’s storms.

A year ago, the area’s seven reservoirs had reserves of 97.97 cubic hectometres.

That figure has risen by almost 90% to 185.84 cubic hectometres, with reserves up alone in the last week by 14.52 cubic hectometres.

Malaga City’s population uses between 45 and 54 cubic hectometres per year, depending on whether or not there are drought restrictions coupled with hot weather.

The province’s reservoirs though are still an average 30.39% of their capacity, led by the Concepcion reservoir at 73.03% as of March 3.

The most worrying reservoir continues to be Guadalhoce at 14.06% capacity.

Weather forecasts are predicting more rain until at least Thursday, giving a further boost to reservoir capacity.

They will also increase their reserves over the next few days as water continues to run off into them.