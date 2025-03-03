Watch: Red weather alert in Valencia as locals are told to ‘stay at home’ and schools are closed

A DREADED red weather alert has been issued for parts of the Valencia region amid an ongoing deluge across Spain.

The severe warning is in place in the interior southern half of Castellon, a province that forms part of the Valencian Community.

READ MORE: ‘Terrifying’ floods in Ronda as red level warning is issued in historic Malaga zone

The red alert warns of more than 180 litres of rain per square metre over a 12-hour period, and is in effect until at least 11.59pm tonight.

As a safety precaution, schools have been closed in multiple cities and towns in the Valencia region, including all institutions in Segorbe in Castellon.

Schools are also closed in Castellar-l’Oliveral, La Torre, Faitanar, Forn d’Alcedo, El Palmar, El Perellonet and Pinedo.

READ MORE: Snow chaos in Spain as hikers and cars are trapped and temperatures plummet

Alerts have been sent to hundreds of thousands of mobile phones in the most at risk areas of Valencia.

pic.twitter.com/pfhNf1dO7I

Asi bajan los rios por el interior sur de Castellón.



Río Chico, Vall de Almonacid — ValènciaWeather?? (@Valencia_WX) March 3, 2025

?Mucha precaución, en estos momentos, especialmente en las zonas centrales de la provincia de Castellón donde está lloviendo con intensidad.



??Es importante que se sigan estas recomendaciones:

?Evite desplazamientos

?No cruce zonas inundables y respete los cortes de… https://t.co/I979ygTIm8 pic.twitter.com/ULK6emp9ty — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 3, 2025

The messages told residents to avoid travel and for those in flood zones to seek higher ground.

The 112 Emergency service also advised locals to move cars away from areas known to flood.

It also warned people to ‘stay away from ravines’ and to not stay put on any bridges.

The red warning is the most severe and means there is a ‘serious risk’ to human life and property. It is reserved for the most dangerous weather scenarios.

The same alert was issued ahead of the deadly Valencia floods last year, which saw more than 220 people killed.