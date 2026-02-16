Horrified patients witness fatal stabbing of nurse by ex-boyfriend at medical centre in Spain

A 65-YEAR-OLD nurse died in Castellon General Hospital on Monday after her former boyfriend stabbed her at the Benicassim Health Centre.

The 70-year-old assailant has been arrested by the Benicassim Policia Local after he was subdued by several witnesses in the waiting area.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm when the nurse- named as Ana Sorribes- was on duty at the medical centre.

CASTELLON GENERAL HOSPITAL

Her ex-partner stabbed her several times with a large knife.

Sources told the ABC newspaper that Ana had sustained serious wounds across her body, including in the neck.

Colleagues and an ambulance team treated her before she was taken to hospital, but she died shortly after arrival.

The Civil Guard said neither the victim or the assailant had been listed in the VioGen gender violence monitoring system.

The Valencian Community Nursing Council expressed its ‘resounding repudiation and rejection’ of the aggression.

It said the killing highlighted the ‘the serious problem suffered by health personnel in daily care’ and a ‘lack of safety protocols’.

So far this year, seven women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners in Spain.

Since domestic-related death tallies first started being compiled in 2003, 1,350 women have been killed.

