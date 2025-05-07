Angry patient who attacked two ER doctors gets prison sentence in Spain

A VIOLENT patient who attacked two ER doctors at Cartagena’s Santa Lucia Hospital has been given as 14 month prison sentence following a ‘speedy trial’.

The Murcia region’s College of Physicians welcomed the verdict and punishment.

They said it ‘sets a precedent in defending health workers’.

SANTA LUCIA HOSPITAL, CARTAGENA

The assaults by the male patient took place in the early hours of April 3 at the ER entrance.

He was said to have been visibly angry and punched a doctor in her face who was trying to calm him down.

A colleague intervened and suffered an injury to his arm.

A Cartagena court handed down 14 months in jail to the aggressor but as it was a first offence, it can be replaced with community service.

He will also have to pay financial compensation of an undisclosed sum to both doctors.

The court also imposed a 300 metres restraining order in relation to the two medics which will last for four months.

Both the College of Physicians and the CESM Medical Union said the actions of the court ‘are a necessary step to deter future violence and protect the work environment at health centres’.