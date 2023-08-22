A MURCIA GP was hit by a computer thrown by a patient that she refused to sign-off work.

The attack happened at the Molina de Segura health centre and a 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The man entered the centre and demanded an emergency consultation because he suffered from depression.

The patient said his condition caused disagreements with his employers but the medic did not agree and would not sign him off work.

She offered him a further appointment but he responded by grabbing a computer and throwing it at her- striking her in the arm.

He unleashed a verbal tirade making all kinds of threats and as the doctor fled her consultation room, he threw a telephone at her.

As the doctor asked for help, the man ran out of the room and escaped on his bicycle.

The medic suffered a major anxiety attack and since the assault, has been forced into making changes to her work routine as well as receiving treatment.

The Molina attack is the latest of a string of increasing attacks in the last two years suffered by medical staff across Spain.

Unions have repeatedly called for extra security measures at health centres and hospitals.

