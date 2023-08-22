SPAIN’S acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has branded an apology for an inappropriate kiss by a top football official as ‘insufficient’.

The chairman of Spain’s Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed top player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Sunday’s World Cup Final victory over England in Sydney.

Rubiales, 45, issued a video apology on Monday following the storm of condemnation.

“What we saw was an unacceptable gesture… and the apology he made is insufficient,” Sanchez told a news conference on Tuesday when asked about the controversy over the unsolicited kiss.

Rubiales, who is also a member of UEFA’s ruling executive committee and a vice-president of European football’s governing body issued his video statement yesterday, but footage has also emerged of Rubiales kissing goalscorer Olga Carmona, and of him celebrating Spain’s win in the stadium’s VIP area by grabbing his crotch.

Rubiales’ behaviour in Australia was described as ‘unacceptable’ by acting culture and sports minister Miquel Iceta.

The minister called on Rubiales to explain his actions and apologise.

Rubiales’ statement focused on the Hermoso kiss and did not reference his behaviour in the VIP box, where he was stood alongside Queen Letizia and her daughter Sofia.

“There is something I regret, and it was what happened between me and a player, with whom I have a fantastic relationship, just like with the others, where I have certainly made a mistake. I have to admit it,”

Rubiales said in his video address: .”In that moment of absolute exultation, without any bad intentions or bad faith, well… that happened. I believe it happened in a very spontaneous way, which I repeat had no bad intentions from either side.”

“From that point on, it wasn’t interpreted that way as we carried on as normal, naturally, and again with no ill will between us.”

“But outside of that it seems like it has caused a commotion as it seemed to do damage, so I want to apologise for it, I don’t ask for anything else.”

