Girl, 17, suffers horrific 95% burns after man sets her on fire in Canary Islands

A TEENAGE girl suffered serious burns to her body after a 20-year-old man set fire to her inside a squatted property in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria.

Medics said ‘95% of her body’ had been affected.

Reports say the female, 17, was set alight at around 4am on Wednesday in the La Isleta district of Las Palmas.

DOCTOR NEGRIN HOSPITAL, LAS PALMAS

Emergency teams found her in the street with serious burns affecting almost her entire body.

The man is said to have poured combustible liquid on her before setting her alight with a burning piece of paper.

Paramedics treated the alleged perpetrator for smoke inhalation.

Staff took the girl to the Doctor Negrin Hospital who planned to airlift her to a mainland specialist burns unit in Sevilla.

The man- was also admitted to the same hospital- has been arrested after the victim told police officers that he caused her injuries.

There has been no indication from authorities as to what prompted the assault.

It has been revealed that the teenager lived at a juvenile centre but had left a few days ago to stay at the squatted property.

Authorities are also trying to clarify whether the girl and man were in a relationship.

