16 Jul, 2025
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Almunecar – € 288,000

At the top of Avenida Costa del Sol is this residential complex of 10 semi-detached houses with a communal pool, close to the national road 340 and 10 minutes walk from the city centre and 20 minutes walk from San Cristóbal beach. We begin this photographic tour of this bright and sunny 180m2 semi-detached house, enjoying the views of the plain and a bit of the sea that can be enjoyed from the upper terrace, both day and night, a large terrace with a barbecue where you can enjoy our magnificent climate. This terrace is south-facing and therefore sun all day. Through its internal stairs we go… See full property details

Townhouse

Almuñécar, Granada

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 288,000

