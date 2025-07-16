Malaga set to be turned into a furnace as infamous terral ‘hairdryer’ winds head south

SPAIN is bracing for an intense heat wave as temperatures soar to a scorching 42C across much of the country, with the dreaded terral winds set to blast Malaga province from Friday.

The Spanish meteorological service AEMET has issued orange heat warnings for large swathes of southern Spain, with the mercury expected to climb relentlessly over the coming days.

Yesterday marked the beginning of the canícula – Spain’s statistically hottest period of the year, which runs for 30 days until August 15 – and the country is already feeling the heat.

?? Horno Ibérico ?



???? La presencia de aire cálido de origen subtropical sobre nosotros, reforzada por un potente anticiclón, disparará los episodios de calor extremo en las próximas jornadas. La continentalidad de la península hará el resto ?.



?? Más info:… pic.twitter.com/EfVj6gJ39q — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 15, 2025

The Guadalquivir Valley and Sierra Morena are already under orange alerts as temperatures threaten to hit 41C today.

The Huelva town of El Granado – which recently set the June record with 46C – was hit by another blistering 40.7C on Monday, making it the only weather station in Spain to break the 40C barrier.

Other Andalucian towns came close, with Andujar and Cordoba both hitting 39.8C.

But the worst is yet to come.

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching 42C in the Guadalquivir Valley interior.

Coastal areas won’t escape unscathed either.

The Malaga metropolitan area and Guadalhorce valley are set to bear the brunt of the notorious terral winds from Friday onwards.

These hot, dry winds – often dubbed ‘hairdryer winds’ by locals – will push temperatures to 40C or higher and could persist for up to four days.

The terral phenomenon occurs when hot air masses from the interior are funnelled through mountain passes towards the coast, creating furnace-like conditions that can make life unbearable even near the sea.

The winds are particularly fierce in the Malaga area, where they can turn the Costa del Sol into a furnace.

Relief may finally arrive by Friday in northwestern Spain, where temperatures are expected to begin dropping.

However, the Mediterranean coast will continue to bake, with the heat actually intensifying in these areas even as other parts of the country cool down.

Night-time will offer little respite, with tropical nights forecast across much of Spain. Minimum temperatures will remain above 20-22C along the Mediterranean coast, southern Spain, and the Canary Islands, with some areas not dropping below a stifling 25C.

The only areas to escape the worst of the heat will be those affected by strong winds.

The Tramontana in the Ampurdán region and trade winds in the Canaries will provide some relief, whilst the Cierzo wind in the Ebro Valley will keep Zaragoza temperatures below 32-33C.

Weather experts warn that after a brief respite this weekend, another surge of heat is expected from Sunday onwards, prolonging the misery for residents and tourists alike.

Authorities are urging people to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours, and seek air-conditioned spaces where possible.

