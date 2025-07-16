Homeless man blinded by brutal knuckle-duster assault in Valencia park

A HOMELESS man living in a Valencia park has lost the sight of an eye after being attacked by a passer-by with a knuckle-duster.

The Policia Nacional have arrested a 31-year-old man who has been jailed ahead of his trial.

The brutal unprovoked assault happened in the Calle Hospital de Valencia park at around 1am on June 25.

The homeless man approached a group of people and one of them- without saying a word- punched him in the eye with the aid of a knuckle-duster.

The male and female group then left the scene and got into a vehicle in a nearby public car park and drove off.

Police officers arrived soon after the assault and summoned medical help.

The victim needed emergency surgery but the extent of the injuries meant he totally lost vision in one of his eyes.

Investigations led police to arrest the suspect last Friday.

What was especially revealing was that over a fortnight following the attack, the man still had obvious injuries to his fist.

He has been charged with assault and causing injury.

