Two brothers jailed in Spain’s Malaga ‘for beating a homeless Irishman to death with a rock’

TWO BROTHERS have received a nine-year jail sentence for beating a homeless Irishman to death.



They were also ordered to pay €150,000 to the victim’s family, who are from Cork.



The murder happened on March 12, 2022 at Malagueta Beach in Malaga, which is a popular spot for tourists.



The victim, a man in his mid 40’s, had been homeless for some time and residing in the Malaga area.

The victim was an Irishman who had been living on the streets for a while.

On that fateful night, the two brothers had been stealing from local beach bars.



They have been known to the police because of earlier convictions for property theft.



The pair came across the Irishman, who was under the influence of alcohol and sleeping close to a restaurant.

They attempted to steal the victim’s backpack, which contained a smartphone and a wallet with cash.



Sensing that something was going on, the victim woke up to the sight of him being robbed.



He tried to defend himself, but the pair started kicking and beating him violently with a rock.



The alarms were raised in the early morning when a passerby discovered the bloodstained body while out for a run.



Police said that they received reports of shouting in the area before the discovery of the body.

An autopsy found that he had died from a cerebral hemorrhage, caused by the beating.

In light of a plea deal, the two brothers admitted to murder and robbery with violence.



The court judges took into consideration that they had a lengthy history of drug addiction and mental illness.