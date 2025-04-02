Landlord in Spain’s Sevilla shoots father-of-two in the head because he ‘owed him two months rent’ 

A MAN survived being shot in the head by his landlord because he was two months behind on his rent.



The bullet became stuck in the 31-year old’s head, and was removed by surgeons at the Virgen Macarena hospital in Sevilla.



The father-of-two says that he is very lucky to be alive.



The suspect is an 81-year old man. Shortly after the incident, he was detained by the police but later provisionally let go.

A Guardia Civil member holding a handgun

“Weeks before he shot me we had had an argument,” the victim explained to Diario de Sevilla.



“I had lost my job and I couldn’t pay the rent. I asked him for some time to be able to pay and, if not, I would leave there because we were not even comfortable. It was a small flat and we paid a lot.”



The victim was shot in the back of the head moments after he had finished a call with his mother.

“I heard a loud ‘boom’ and then a very loud buzzing sound,” the victim said. After falling forward, he saw that the suspect wanted to fire a second shot.



The incident occurred on Calle Virgen de los Dolores in San Jose de la Rinconada.

After a struggle, the victim was able to grab the gun and run out of the building.



He was able to zigzag his way to the nearest clinic, which, lucky for him, was only 380 metres away.

According to people that live in the area, the octogenarian suspect was an undertaker.



However, he didn’t have a bad reputation and seemed to get along well with the victim before the shooting.