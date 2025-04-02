Spanish far-right group is investigated over calls to ‘rise up against the foreign immigrant invasion’

A FAR-RIGHT group calling itself the National Nucleus Association is being investigated by the Guardia Civil for posting a social media video calling on foreign migrants to be repelled.

The elDiario.es news platform says a report will be sent to the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office to see if a criminal offence has been committed relating to the content.

The material published via the ‘X’ platform on Sunday calls for associations to an ‘active defence’ of the streets and ‘a joint fight against the invasion’.

The video states: “We want to propose a project with all the organisations that are concerned about security in our country and organise something to start actively defending our streets.”

It continued:”We don’t care who you are. Hooligans, country people, posh, skin heads, tall, handsome, ugly or whatever the f–k you want.”

“Why the hell is so much muscle and so much tattoo worth if we don’t do what needs to be done.”

The footage shows a group of hooded men wearing shirts with the name and logo of National Nucleus.

The group gained prominence last year during protests outside the socialist PSOE HQ in Madrid which sparked some rioting.

It was officially registered as an association and has its base in Valladolid.

The video also refers to the situation in the town of Salt in Catalunya with comments about an iman and his ‘criminal brothers taking over a city by force without anyone resisting them’.

The footage ends with some nationalist slogans and a fascist salute.