Burglar behind mini-crimewave as he robbed empty Costa Blanca holiday homes

A MOLDOVAN national has been charged with robbing 15 homes and breaking into two cars in Benissa, Teulada, and Calpe in the north of Alicante province.
The one-man crime wave started in Moraira towards the end of last year when the Guardia Civil learnt about several break-ins.
The 35-year-old acted at night having previously ensured that properties- mainly holiday homes- were empty.
He also covered his face to make it difficult to identify him on security cameras.
The man switched his attention to Benissa in early 2025 with a dozen robberies.
His mistake was being spotted by Guardia patrols prowling around urbanisations in the early morning where he later staged break-ins.
The burglar was identified and arrested at his Calpe home with numerous stolen objects recovered as well as two firearms.
Items found included laptops, video consoles, jewellery, high-value perfumes, tools, and clothing.
The Guardia investigation is still active as they believe other properties were plundered by the Moldovan.
The man was jailed after appearing before a Denia judge.
