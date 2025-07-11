11 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Jul, 2025 @ 12:41
··
1 min read

Burglar behind mini-crimewave as he robbed empty Costa Blanca holiday homes

by
Burglar behind mini-crimewave as he robbed empty Costa Blanca holiday homes

A MOLDOVAN national has been charged with robbing 15 homes and breaking into two cars in Benissa, Teulada, and Calpe in the north of Alicante province.

The one-man crime wave started in Moraira towards the end of last year when the Guardia Civil learnt about several break-ins.

The 35-year-old acted at night having previously ensured that properties- mainly holiday homes- were empty.

READ MORE:

CALPE ARREST

He also covered his face to make it difficult to identify him on security cameras.

The man switched his attention to Benissa in early 2025 with a dozen robberies.

His mistake was being spotted by Guardia patrols prowling around urbanisations in the early morning where he later staged break-ins.

The burglar was identified and arrested at his Calpe home with numerous stolen objects recovered as well as two firearms.

RECOVERED ITEMS

Items found included laptops, video consoles, jewellery, high-value perfumes, tools, and clothing.

The Guardia investigation is still active as they believe other properties were plundered by the Moldovan.

The man was jailed after appearing before a Denia judge.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

All you need to know as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz bids to reach third consecutive Wimbledon final TODAY

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop