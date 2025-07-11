Burglar behind mini-crimewave as he robbed empty Costa Blanca holiday homes

A MOLDOVAN national has been charged with robbing 15 homes and breaking into two cars in Benissa, Teulada, and Calpe in the north of Alicante province.

The one-man crime wave started in Moraira towards the end of last year when the Guardia Civil learnt about several break-ins.

The 35-year-old acted at night having previously ensured that properties- mainly holiday homes- were empty.

READ MORE:

CALPE ARREST

He also covered his face to make it difficult to identify him on security cameras.

The man switched his attention to Benissa in early 2025 with a dozen robberies.

His mistake was being spotted by Guardia patrols prowling around urbanisations in the early morning where he later staged break-ins.

The burglar was identified and arrested at his Calpe home with numerous stolen objects recovered as well as two firearms.

RECOVERED ITEMS

Items found included laptops, video consoles, jewellery, high-value perfumes, tools, and clothing.

The Guardia investigation is still active as they believe other properties were plundered by the Moldovan.

The man was jailed after appearing before a Denia judge.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.