Two men rob 84 holiday homes in less than a year, causing concern among Costa Blanca expat residents

TWO thieves who plundered at least 84 Costa Blanca holiday homes in less than a year have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The burglars broke into dozens of properties in Javea via the ‘slip method’.

Front doors that were not fully locked were opened by plastic cards sliding down locking mechanisms or by inserting a screwdriver.

The Guardia were alerted last July to two-such break-ins in unoccupied homes which were the thieves’ main target.

The men aged 48 and 62- both Algerians- had extensive records for similar crimes and had served time in prison.

A Denia judge ordered their return to life behind bars, pending their latest trial.

The robberies caused great concern in Javea, but after months of work including surveillance and intelligence gathering, Guardia officers swooped on the suspects on April 9.

Three raids and searches were carried out at two addresses in Alicante City and at a property in Villajoyosa.

Numerous valuables were recovered including jewellery, high-end watches, electronic devices, money in various international currencies, and luxury items such as top-brand clothing and accessories.

Some of the goods have been returned to the owners.

The Guardia Civil says that residents should always report any suspicious activity in their area.